Facing backlash, Chennai corporation bins plan to privatise nine football turfs

CHENNAI: Following strong pushback from the public, the Greater Chennai Corporation withdrew its decision to privatise and levy user charges at football turfs owned by it on Wednesday. Mayor R Priya, in a post on X, confirmed that GCC will continue to manage these turfs directly and that no user charges would be collected.

“To support student requests and promote sports development among students and youth, the GCC has decided to continue providing free access to nine artificial football turfs. I also want to inform that the maintenance costs for these playfields will be fully covered by the corporation,” it said.

On Tuesday, the corporation passed the resolution to collaborate with private agencies to manage nine turfs in the city on a revenue-sharing basis, citing maintenance costs as a burden to the civic body. During the council meeting, GCC said the football turfs, which had been free to the public, would henceforth charge Rs 1,200 on teams or Rs 120 per player per hour.

This drew immediate backlash from both the public and politicos, including DMK allies. Protests erupted on Tuesday after the initial announcement, with players gathering at Amma Park in Saidapet and CPM councillors staging a protest by playing football at the Ripon Building.

The nine locations that were proposed for privatisation include artificial football courts at Mullai Nagar, Naval Hospital Road, TVK Nagar, KP Park, Mayor Sathyamurthy Salai, Amma Malikai, Kamakotti Nagar, and Sholinganallur Futsal.