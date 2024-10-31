Leaders of political parties extend Deepavali wishes

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties have extended their Deepavali wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a message, “On this Deepavali festival, may sorrows be removed and joys multiply in everyone’s lives. May the happiness that grows today remain with everyone forever.”

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai also posted a message stating, “Deepavali is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. People from all castes, religions and ethnicities come together to joyfully celebrate this festival.” Let us uphold Deepavali as a symbol of communal harmony, he underlined.

Meanwhile, greeting everyone on the occasion, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “Let the light of Deepavali dispel the darkness surrounding social justice in Tamil Nadu. May the light ensure that poverty becomes a thing of the past in the people’s lives, filling them only with joy and happiness.”

BJP state president K Annamalai also released a message and stated, “May this Deepavali be a festival that shines light in everyone’s life, like the light of the firecrackers.” KMDK general secretary E R Eswaran, MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, Tamil Nadu Muslim League leaders and others have also extended their Deepavali wishes to the people.