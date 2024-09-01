18-year-old student in Coimbatore completes typewriting exam with one hand

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old college student in Coimbatore successfully completed the lower typewriting examination conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education on Saturday, despite having an inactive right hand.

K Sanjay, a student pursuing the second year of B.Com with CA at a prominent private Arts and Science College in the city, tragically lost the mobility of his right hand below the elbow, due to a road accident in 2013. Sanjay who lives in Chandrapuram village near Annur told TNIE, “As per college directions, students must complete typewriting classes. I informed the college administration about my right hand. While the faculty indicated that I could get an exemption from it, if needed, I decided to complete the course as it would advance my career.”

He added that he joined a private commercial college for typewriting at Karumathampatti. “After learning about my hand, the tutor A Susila started to provide training for two hours every evening with special attention while others usually practised for only an hour. Initially, I struggled as I had to rely on my left hand completely for typing, but with continuous practice for six months, I am able to do typewriting at ease with a single hand,” he said. Sanjay added that he has performed well in the one-hour typewriting exam (lower) and hoped he would score above 80 in 100. Susila, the owner of Siva commercial college told TNIE that Sanjay had learnt typewriting with confidence during his time there and like other candidates, had completed the exam successfully in an hour using his left hand.