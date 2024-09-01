Madras HC seeks feasibility report on plea to build flyover in Madurai city

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district administration to file a report about the feasibility of decongesting Melur Road, based on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking directions to construct a flyover between KK Nagar roundabout and Agriculture College and Research Institute in Madurai.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing the PIL filed by an advocate, A Arun Ramnath of Madurai. The petitioner stated that the Madurai Bench of the high court was established in 2004, when it was easy for advocates from the city to reach the court. However, over the years, various establishments such as a vegetable market, fruit market, flower market, MGR bus stand and others have come up on the Melur Road stretch, leading to congestion. Several accidents are also reported frequently on this stretch, the petitioner said.

He further stated that he had submitted a representation to the authorities to construct a flyover from KK Nagar roundabout, near the district court complex, to the Agriculture College and Research Institute in Othakadai to avoid congestion on Melur road. Since the same is yet to be considered, the petitioner moved the court seeking relief.