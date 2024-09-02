Only two 102 services to drop home new moms from Madurai govt hospital

MADURAI: Several pregnant women and new mothers remain disgruntled as only two ambulances are operational at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai to transport them back to their houses after delivery. Though the GRH, which is the second largest government hospital complex in Tamil Nadu, has been allocated both 108 and 102 ambulance services, at present, only two 102 services are available to transport women after delivery.

According to health records, a total of 2,290 women were dropped at their residences after delivery at the GRH via government vehicles (102 ambulance) from January till July 2024. As per data, 236 female patients were dropped off to their houses in January, 214 in February, 351 in March, 405 in April, 367 in May, 311 in June, and 406 in July. It may be noted that 108 is an emergency medical response ambulance service, whereas 102 is a free of cost ambulance service for pregnant women and infants.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist Anand Raj opined that the women, who are admitted in the post-operative section following delivery, require more care as they are weak and vulnerable. “Stitches and pain make these women extremely tired, and hence they must be offered proper attention. As a result, similar to 108 ambulances, we need more number of 102 services,” he pointed out.

For Rajeswari (name changed), whose daughter delivered a baby girl at GRH last month, the lack of timely availability of a 102 ambulance forced her family to opt for an auto-rickshaw to reach home. “My daughter underwent a C-section and was very weak. While admitting her, we were informed about the 102 ambulance services that offer free transfer from home to hospital and inter-facility transfers, primarily for pregnant women and infants. However, when she was discharged, the hospital authorities claimed that the ambulance van was sent to pick up another patient, and we will have to wait for another three hours,” she alleged.

A 102 ambulance driver said, “It takes us over 1.5 hours to reach any remote location in the rural villages of Madurai. Poor roads pose a major risk for ambulance drivers as we have to remain extremely cautious to ensure the safety of the women and the newborns. Currently, each of the two ambulances at GRH carry around 16 patients per day, and the burden upon us is quite heavy.”

When contacted, a GRH official said that there were three 102 ambulances at the facility earlier, but, one of them became obsolete.

“Most of the patients seeking treatment at GRH are from poor financial backgrounds. We are aware of the problems faced by the female patients and the burden of the ambulance drivers. We have requested the Director of Medical Education (DME) to allocate more ambulances for the hospital,” the official added.