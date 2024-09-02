Two DMK district units seek Udhaya’s elevation as deputy CM

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Amid speculation about sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s future role in the government, the Tiruchy and Thanjavur district units of the DMK urged the party leadership to appoint him as the deputy chief minister. The union government was also urged to confer Bharat Ratna to former CM M Karunanidhi. Resolutions in this regard were passed by the general council meetings of these district units.

The meeting of the Tiruchy south district unit on Sunday witnessed the participation of thousands of DMK cadre and was attended by senior leaders including ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The move endorsing Udhayanidhi as deputy CM is a significant development as it comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent statement that “time was not ripe” for the elevation. Sources said it remains to be seen whether the leadership will heed to the demand. However, the resolution has sent a clear signal that the party’s leaders are backing Udhayanidhi for a more prominent role in the government.

Poyyamozhi, who is Tiruchy south district secretary, read out the resolution calling for the elevation of Udhayanidhi.

The general council meeting of the Thanjavur district unit was held on Saturday and Sunday.