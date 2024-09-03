15-Year-Old schoolgirl found dead in Tiruchy after consuming noodles

TIRUCHY: A 15-year-old schoolgirl was found dead in her home in Keela Ambikapuram, Tiruchy, on Sunday, September 1, 2024. She had reportedly prepared and eaten noodles, followed by a soft drink, on Saturday night before going to bed. Her father, a railway employee, had left for his night shift. The following morning, her family discovered her lying motionless and immediately took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The family initially prepared to bury the girl when local police were alerted. The body was then sent for an autopsy at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The Ariyamangalam police have registered a case and are awaiting the autopsy report for further details.

In a related incident, a five-year-old girl died after consuming mango juice in a village in Tamil Nadu, prompting health officials to conduct door-to-door checks