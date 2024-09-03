In four months, 90 children in conflict with law were assigned social work in Coimbatore

"The board sends the children for social service stressing it as a condition when they petition for bail. In some cases, when offenders are nearing release, the board gives such service based conditions. Once they complete the service, the competent authority - police officials or hospital authorities - gives a certificate for their conduct. It helps them to get early release and make them rehabilitate them psychologically to lead better life further," Mahesh added.

"As the service is mandatory, the children have to complete it and follow punctuality. When they work with police and regulate traffic, they learn a lot of things. Similarly, in hospitals, they witness the pain of people. These services play a vital role in their behavioural changes and gives them a chance to to realize their mistakes," Jenifer Pushpalatha, another member of the board said.

Appreciating the efforts, child rights activist Devaneyan said that it should be ensured that they are allowed to work under child-friendly people.

What was earlier called minor jail or correction centre is now called observation home, and the system that investigates cases has been changed to board instead of court. Several amendments have been made in the Juvenile Justice Act with the aim that even if children are involved in crime, they should not consider themselves as criminals.

"The best interest of the child is the objective of the Act. Therefore, the Juvenile Justice Board must reform and rehabilitate them without treating their mistakes as crimes. In that way, the effort is welcome. At the same time, it is important that the person with whom they are working is child-friendly and understands them. The feeling of being under surveillance and police procedure makes children feel like criminals," Devaneyan added.