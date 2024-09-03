Motorist dies after cow jumps onto road near Chennai's Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old motorist died when he rammed a car in an attempt to avoid hitting a stray cow that suddenly jumped onto the road near Guduvanchery. Potheri Traffic Investigation Wing police identified the deceased as S Nivas. He worked at a private company near Guduvanchery and stayed with his parents at Kannivakkam.

On Sunday, Nivas was heading to Guduvanchery along the Nellikuppam Road when the cow jumped in front of him. As he tried to swerve the vehicle, he crashed into a car coming from the opposite side. He was not wearing a helmet and hence sustained severe injuries. Police have registered a case and an inquiry is underway to identify the owner of the cow.

Last week, a 60-year-old man fractured his leg when a cow attacked him as he went to dump garbage near his house at Korukkupet. In October last year, an 80-year-old man with speech disabilities died at a hospital in Chennai after a cow attacked him at Triplicane. The owner of the cow was later booked by the police. Furthermore, a three-year-old died when the bike on which he was travelling hit a cow that suddenly came onto the road near Tambaram last August.