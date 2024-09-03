Traffic diverted on MTP road in Coimbatore ahead of Saibaba Colony flyover works

COIMBATORE: The National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department on Monday, implemented a change in traffic movement, as part of a trial run before the Saibaba Colony flyover works commence, on the Mettupalayam (MTP) road. As a result, the MTP Road witnessed heavy traffic.

The NH wing is set to construct a 1.2 km, four-lane flyover passing over Saibaba Colony junction of MTP Road due to existing traffic congestion on this stretch, at an estimated cost of Rs 52.9 crore. Earlier, officials had planned to carry out flyover works at both Saibaba Colony and Singanallur junctions simultaneously, but the Singanallur flyover project got delayed and is due for tender.

As a precautionary measure, NH officials decided to make prior changes to traffic movement and conduct a trial run before works commence. On Monday, about five metres from both sides of the MTP Road median near the MGR wholesale vegetable market, where the construction of pillars is set to take place, was closed to traffic. Vehicles were diverted by the traffic police, but due to the trial run being unannounced, the road witnessed severe traffic congestion in peak hours.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official with the NH wing said, "Currently, we've implemented a trial run for diverting traffic on a small stretch of MTP Road for 4-5 days. We will be relocating the small trees and removing illegal broadband poles from the road to widen the stretch. Apart from this, we are also in discussion with the Town Planning Officer of Coimbatore corporation, regarding the removal of a portion of three buildings for flyover works. Illegal structures will be demolished."



Officials have planned to start construction works for five pillars of the flyover now and complete this in two months. Although the deadline for the project is 18 months, they aim to complete the project in 12 months.