Eaton signs MoU with Tamil Nadu to set up global R&D centre at Sholinganallur

Eaton's decision to set up an R&D and global application engineering centre in Chennai will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies and engineering solutions that cater to the company's global markets, further strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as a preferred destination for R&D investments, according to Industry department sources.

Philipose Jacob, Country Director, India- Eaton Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas, said that the new facility in Sholinganallur, Chennai, will cover 100,000 square feet and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Jacob said that Eaton has consistently invested in India's talent and technology infrastructure, positioning the country as a critical hub for global engineering and innovation efforts.

The expanded Crouse-Hinds and B-Line facility will focus on advancing Eaton’s capabilities in digitalization, electrification, and energy transition, aligning with the company’s broader goals of driving sustainability and innovation globally.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that the initiative not only aligns with vision of transforming the State into a hub of innovation and industrial growth but also showcases commitment to the success of global leaders like Eaton in Tamil Nadu.

The state government also signed a MoU with Assurant, a leading global provider of comprehensive risk management solutions for the auto, lifestyle, and housing protection sectors, to set up its first Global Capability Centre in Chennai. This will be the first such facility in India.