Four friends die after speeding car rams into truck near Kovalam

CHENNAI: Four youngsters died on the spot after their speeding car crashed into the rear of a stationary mini-truck at Semmancheri kuppam near Kovalam on the East Coast Road (ECR) about 30 km from Chennai at around 5:30 am on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sultan (23), Ashraf Mohammed (22), Akhil Muhammed (19) and Muhammed Ashik (19) who are residents of Royappetah in Chennai but originally hail from Coimbatore, a police officer said. The men are related to each other.

Ranganathan (55), the driver of the truck, which was in the middle of the road as it had broken down, has been arrested by the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) as he did not switch on the warning signs.