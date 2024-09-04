Four friends killed after car rams into truck near Kovalam

Four youngsters died on Wednesday morning after the car they were driving in crashed into a stationary mini truck near Kovalam on the East Coast Road, about 20 km from Chennai, police said.

The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand.

The vehicle, allegedly driven at high speed, first smashed into a barricade, lost control and subsequently hit the rear of the lorry, and all the four occupants died.

The speeding car crashed and came under the back side of the truck, police said. The truck was parked at the side of the road as it broke down.