Four friends killed after car rams into truck near Kovalam

Four youngsters died on Wednesday morning after the car they were driving in crashed into a stationary mini truck near Kovalam on the East Coast Road, about 20 km from Chennai, police said.
The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand.
The vehicle, allegedly driven at high speed, first smashed into a barricade, lost control and subsequently hit the rear of the lorry, and all the four occupants died.
The speeding car crashed and came under the back side of the truck, police said. The truck was parked at the side of the road as it broke down.
Mohammed Ashik, following his return to Chennai from Malaysia on September 3, along with his three friends was driving towards the city on the Puducherry--Chennai highway.
The other three deceased have been identified as Adil Mohammed, Aslaf Ahmed and Sultan.
A case has been registered and a probe is on.
