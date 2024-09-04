Madras HC rules eligibility criteria for availing PSTM quota in recruitment to govt services

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ruled that candidates who have completed their engineering degree in Tamil medium and those who have completed their diploma in engineering earlier in English, are eligible for availing the quota for persons studied in Tamil medium (PSTM) in recruitment for government services, provided they fulfil the other criterion of having studied in a Tamil medium school upto Plus Two.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the ruling on the petitions filed by four persons who were denied appointment by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on the ground that their diploma was not in Tamil medium and had not produced the required certificate.

“In the considered view of this Court, the petitioners, who have undergone their entire education in Tamil, should not be deprived of the PSTM category just because they are not able to get PSTM certificate for the diploma which they underwent,” the judge said in a recent order.

The insistence of TNPSC to get the PSTM certificate for the diploma also runs against the plain language used in explanation (iv) to Section 2(d) of the amended Act of Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act (the Act), he held. He noted that Tamil medium course in diploma was not available until 2022-23.

The petitioners, R Prakash and three others, had studied diploma in engineering in English and later did their engineering degree in Tamil medium after obtaining admissions through the lateral entry option available for diploma holders. They also had education upto Plus Two in Tamil medium.

They applied for the post of assistant engineer-civil engineering as per the notifications issued in 2022 and 2023 for government service by the TNPSC under the 20% quota for PSTM candidates. However, they were denied appointment on the grounds of not having PSTM certificate for diploma course.