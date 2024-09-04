Madras varsity convocation likely to be held on September 24

CHENNAI: The convocation of University of Madras is likely to be held on September 24. The varsity officials said the decision to conduct the convocation was taken after the Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi recently insisted all the state universities to conduct convocations by October 31.

As the post of vice chancellor has been lying vacant since last August, the varsity was unable to conduct the convocation for academic year 2023-24. Last year convocation was held in August in which President of India Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

Usually, the convocation is held between April and June. The varsity on Tuesday released a statement for awareness of students citing that the convocation will be held in the fourth week of September. However, sources told TNIE that September 24 has been finalised for the event.

Varsity sources said organising the convocation will be no cakewalk as they will have to deal with the ongoing tussle between the two power centres. “We have managed to finalise a chief guest for whom all the stakeholders have agreed, “ said a person aware with the development.

As per the statutes of the university, the vice-chancellor alone can call for a convocation and issue the degree certificates. However, as per the governor’s instructions, the varsity convenor committee is initiating the process, but they are yet to decide as who will sign the certificates in the absence of the V-C.

“A decision in this regard will be taken soon, “ said a higher education department official. Due to the tussle between governor and higher education department, the V-C post is lying vacant since last year.

While the governor formed a four-member V-C search committee including the nominee from the University Grants Commission, the state government formed a three-member search committee excluding the nominee and now the matter is pending before the court.

Meanwhile , the news of the convocation has brought relief to the students. “ I had given an undertaking in my office that i will submit my original certificate and my HR keeps asking for it. Finally, I will be able to complete my paperwork, “said S Kowshik, a student of the varsity.