Scrap merchant kidnapped in Chennai, robbed of Rs 13 lakh by gang

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was kidnapped and robbed of Rs 13 lakh under the pretext of arranging admission in a medical college on August 23. The Kanathur police have registered a case.

According to the police, the victim, Moidheen Raja of Kanathur who is a metal scrap merchant, got acquainted with Loudvin Raj. Under the pretext of setting up a meeting with a medical college principal to arrange a medical seat for Raja’s son, Loudvin had asked Moidheen to meet outside a theatre complex on ECR.

Loudvin picked him up from the location in a car and took him to a spot. From there, he was taken in another car in which a gang attacked and threatened him. They forcibly made him transfer Rs 13 lakh in three online transactions, police added.

The gang said that they would ask for more money in the future and if he refused, they would attack his family, Moidheen said in his complaint. He was let go near the Kelambakkam bus stand.