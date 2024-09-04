Two Madras university employees go on hunger strike

CHENNAI: Two non-teaching faculty at the University of Madras have been on a hunger strike since Monday to protest alleged delay in their promotions for many years.

The two employees M Vijaykumar and Sivakumar are working as section officers. Vijaykumar alleged that his promotion was due in 2016, but the authorities have been delaying, citing improper reasons.

“If I was given a promotion on time, I would have become assistant registrar by now. Despite 30 years of service, I am not getting my due,” he said, adding that the two resorted to this mode of protest since many of their complaints were ignored. He added that they intend to continue their protest until their demands are met.

Vijaykumar said the university was earlier delaying the promotion, citing a case pending in court. However, he has not been promoted despite the court ruling in his favour In 2018. Despite repeated attempts, varsity officials were not available for comment.