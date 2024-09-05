Engineering grads sans PSTM certificate for diploma can’t be denied quota: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that candidates, who have completed an engineering degree in Tamil medium even if they had their diploma course in English, are eligible for availing the quota for persons studied in Tamil medium (PSTM) for government services, provided they fulfil other criterion of having studied in school in Tamil medium up to Class 12.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the ruling on the petitions filed by four persons who were denied appointment by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on the ground that their diploma was not in Tamil medium. “In the considered view of this court, the petitioners, who have undergone their entire education in Tamil, should not be deprived of the PSTM category just because they are not able to get PSTM certificate for the diploma,” the judge said.

The insistence of TNPSC to get the PSTM certificate for the diploma also runs against the plain language used in explanation (iv) to Section 2(d) of the amended Act of Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act (the Act), he held. He noted that Tamil medium course in diploma was not available until 2022-23.

The petitioners, R Prakash and three others, had studied diploma in engineering in English and studied engineering in Tamil through the lateral entry. They had also completed Class 12 in Tamil medium. They applied for the post of assistant engineer-civil engineering as per notifications issued in 2022 and 2023 under the 20% PSTM quota. However, they were denied appointment for not having PSTM certificate for diploma.