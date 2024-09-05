EPS’s response sought on plea over ‘illegal’ pumping line

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji on Wednesday directed the state government, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and others to reply to a petition filed by a farmer, Selvam, seeking orders to quash a 2020 GO that permitted Palaniswami and his family members to pump water for irrigation using high-powered electric motors.

The petitioner alleged that the former CM and his family members were enrolled as members of Nedunkulam Lift Irrigation Cooperative Society in Salem district, violating the rules, in order to enable them to pump water using the high-powered motors and the GO was issued by misusing his official powers during his tenure as the chief minister.

He also stated that his representation to the concerned officials was not acted upon and so prayed for appropriate orders.