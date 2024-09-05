Forum must for women, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said there should be a forum where women could raise issues including sexual harassment. She made the demand while chairing a meeting titled Mahalir Darbar (Women’s Court) to discuss the issues faced by women on Wednesday.

“There is no need for a Hema Committee here. But we indeed need a platform where women can raise issues faced by them. I’ve come across women who were forced to take extreme steps like suicide because they do not have a forum to voice their issues,” Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kushbu Sundar, BJP national executive committee member, said women should have the courage to come out openly against those who committed crimes against women.

“When you (women) hesitate to speak, men who commit crimes against women are emboldened to commit more such crimes. Also, the correctional course should start from every home where there should not be different yardsticks of rules for boys and girls,” she added.