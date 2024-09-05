One killed, two injured in Salem cracker unit blast

SALEM: A 55-year-old worker was killed and two others severely injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit near Karipatti in Salem on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as A Jayaraman (55) of Vetrilaiyurani in Virudhunagar district. Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for Jayaraman’s family. He also announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for the injured persons -- P Suresh Kumar (34) of Chinnanur in Salem, and S Muthuraja (47) of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

Police sources said the explosion occurred at a firecracker unit at Vellaiyampatti village in Karipatti. The unit is owned by Jayakumar of Sukkampatti in Salem. On Wednesday morning, a cargo truck from Sivakasi brought raw materials to the unit. “Jayaraman, Suresh Kumar and Muthuraja were unloading bundles from the truck, when one of the bundles fell and triggered a huge explosion. Some persons nearby rescued the trio and sent them to a hospital. However, Jayaraman succumbed to his injuries on the way,” a source said.

On information, Karipatti police and firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, a large part of the unit was charred by then. “The death toll is not high since it was a small-scale unit and only a few men were employed there. Another worker, G Karthik (40), also sustained injuries in the accident. But, since his injuries were minor, he has not been hospitalised. Following an inquiry, a case will be booked against the unit owner and further action will be taken,” a police officer said.