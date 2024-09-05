Pocso victim’s mom struggles to file FIR in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The mother of a Pocso case victim, who was facing pressure from the family members of the accused to retract her statement in the court during the trial of the case, had to struggle for more than three days to get a police complaint registered against the family members for threatening her in the case.

An FIR was finally filed late on Wednesday after the intervention of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan. The girl’s family had approached the police seeking protection on Monday after threats from the accused’s family, who are from the same neighbourhood, became unbearable. The Kattoor All Women Police arrested the 48-year-old man on July 22 for sexual assault.

Wife of Pocso accused promised to marry him to victim if case withdrawn

The accused was a part-time temple priest who ran a grocery shop. The mother of the victim, who was working as a construction labourer, has three daughters and a son. The victim was studying in Class 11 when the incident took place in March this year.

According to police, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim when she went to his grocery shop to buy things and sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light in July after the girl was three months pregnant.