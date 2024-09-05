Tiruchy CEO withdraws Ganesha circular after backlash

TIRUCHY: Facing backlash over the issuance of a circular requesting school students to take a pledge for eco-friendly Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations during their morning prayers anytime before the festival, the district chief educational officer (CEO) has informed that it has withdrawn it.

While school education department officials said that the circular merely forwarded the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) guidelines, the environment secretary in a release stated it was issued in some districts “based on misunderstanding” and that it stood “completely cancelled”.

In the CEO’s circular, besides encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials in the making of idols and pandals, 10 points were listed out for students to take a pledge on for eco-friendly celebrations.

The Tiruchy CEO announced that the circular stands withdrawn following the backlash and also considering the clarification of the school education department officials that some district-level officials merely forwarded the TNPCB’s guidelines. It is learnt that school students in districts like Pudukkottai and Perambalur already took the pledge following the circular.

On the circular, P Senthil Kumar, state environment secretary, said, “As the instructions are completely contrary to government orders, these instructions issued only in a few districts are completely cancelled. Further, departmental action has also been taken against the officers responsible for sending the wrong circular.”