TN CM seals the deal with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 crore investment in state

A release by the government said Trilliant Networks is a leading international company providing solutions for advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid, smart cities, and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The North Carolina headquartered company also offered solutions for energy efficiency, reliability, and integration of renewable energy resources, and advanced metering infrastructure.

The Chief Minister and the delegation from Tamil Nadu also met with executives from Nike, the global sports footwear and apparel manufacturer, and Optum, a subsidiary of leading health insurance company UnitedHealth Group.

The CM in a post on X said he had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear production and the potential for a product creation and design centre in Chennai. A government release said the possibilities of expanding non-leather footwear production in Tamil Nadu, creating a set up for apparel production, establishing a production and design centre in Chennai, and collaborating with Tamil Nadu’s “Naan Mudhalvan” skill development initiative were discussed with Nike executives.

Stalin in his X post said he also engaged with Optum, which already employed 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu. He said the State government requested the company to consider expanding their operations in Tiruchy and Madurai.

The Chief Minister, who is presently camping in Chicago, earlier spent a few days at San Francisco, attending an investment conclave, meeting with executives from various companies and visiting the offices of Google, Microsoft and Apple.

The State government has so far signed MoUs worth Rs. 3,500 crore with various companies during this US visit.