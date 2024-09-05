TN CM seals the deal with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 crore investment in state

CHENNAI: Trilliant Networks, a US-based smart energy communications company will be setting up its development and global support centre and a production facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs.2,000 crore.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trilliant Networks was signed in Chicago on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a two-week visit to the US to attract investments to the State.
"Secured a ₹2000 crore MoU with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as their Development & Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to Trilliant for this valuable partnership!," the CM said in his X handle after the MoU was signed.
A release by the government said Trilliant Networks is a leading international company providing solutions for advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid, smart cities, and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
The North Carolina headquartered company also offered solutions for energy efficiency, reliability, and integration of renewable energy resources, and advanced metering infrastructure.
The Chief Minister and the delegation from Tamil Nadu also met with executives from Nike, the global sports footwear and apparel manufacturer, and Optum, a subsidiary of leading health insurance company UnitedHealth Group.
The CM in a post on X said he had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear production and the potential for a product creation and design centre in Chennai. A government release said the possibilities of expanding non-leather footwear production in Tamil Nadu, creating a set up for apparel production, establishing a production and design centre in Chennai, and collaborating with Tamil Nadu’s “Naan Mudhalvan” skill development initiative were discussed with Nike executives.
Stalin in his X post said he also engaged with Optum, which already employed 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu. He said the State government requested the company to consider expanding their operations in Tiruchy and Madurai.
The Chief Minister, who is presently camping in Chicago, earlier spent a few days at San Francisco, attending an investment conclave, meeting with executives from various companies and visiting the offices of Google, Microsoft and Apple.
The State government has so far signed MoUs worth Rs. 3,500 crore with various companies during this US visit.
The investments secured during the Hon'ble Chief Minister's visit to the USA are poised to have a transformative impact on Tamil Nadu.
The Rs. 2000 crore investment by Trilliant Networks for a Development & Global Support Centre will strengthen the state's leadership in advanced technologies such as Smart Grid, Industrial IoT, and renewable energy integration.
Collaborations with global giants like Nike and Optum will further boost the state's economy, creating thousands of job opportunities, especially for youth and women, and improving skill development through initiatives such as "Naan Mudhalvan."
Nike's plans to expand non-leather footwear production and establish a design centre will promote sustainable industrial growth, while Optum's focus on healthcare sector collaboration will position Tamil Nadu as a critical player in the global healthcare services sector.
These developments will contribute to improving the state's infrastructure, increase employment opportunities, and cement Tamil Nadu's status as a highly attractive destination for international investment and business expansion.
The Chief Minister also met with representatives from major global companies, including Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Systems, Microchip Technology, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials in San Francisco.
MoUs were signed with these companies for an investment of Rs. 900 crore, creating 4,100 job opportunities.
He met with senior officials from Apple, Google, and Microsoft, inviting them to invest in Tamil Nadu, and signed an understanding agreement with Google for setting up AI research labs in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, and with Ohmium for establishing a new factory in Kancheepuram district with an investment of Rs. 400 crores, providing 500 job opportunities.
On September 3, 2024, in Chicago, MoUs were signed with Eaton for an investment of Rs. 200 crore to expand its production facility in Chennai and establish a research and development and global application engineering centre.
An understanding agreement was also signed with Assurant for setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai.
In total, MoUs were signed with 10 companies.
Following this, on September 4, 2024, in Chicago, an understanding agreement was signed with Trilliant Networks, and the Chief Minister invited senior officials from Nike and Optum to consider new business investments in Tamil Nadu.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Mike Mortimer, Chief Commercial Officer of Trilliant Networks, and senior officials of the company.
Nike has established its distribution and sales centres in Tamil Nadu and produces 60 million pairs of footwear annually through its major contract manufacturers, Fengtay and Bouchen. Approximately 28,000 people are employed in this operation.
The Chief Minister met Mr. Venkatesh Alagirisamy, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Nike, along with senior officials including Ms. Kristen Hanson and Mr. George Casimiro.
They discussed possibilities for expanding non-leather footwear production in Tamil Nadu, creating an environmental setup for apparel production, establishing a production and design centre in Chennai, and collaborating with Tamil Nadu's "Naan Mudhalvan" skill development initiative.
Optum Optum is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, a leading health insurance company in the USA.
It operates three business segments: Optum Rx, Optum Health, and Optum Insight, providing services in data and analytics, pharmacy care services, population health, and healthcare delivery.
The Chief Minister met Mr. Roger Conner, Chief Executive Officer of Optum Insight, and Mr. John Meade, Senior Vice President of UnitedHealth Group.
They discussed current operations and collaboration to build a skilled workforce suited for Tamil Nadu's growing healthcare sector.
Mr. Conner expressed satisfaction in discussing skill development and collaboration, highlighting Optum's commitment to investing in global talent and improving service capabilities.
The event was attended by Minister for Industry, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Secretary of Industry, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Department Mr. V. Arun Roy, and senior officials from the department.
