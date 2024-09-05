TN government to procure produce of farmers in hills, auction them at Ooty market

NILGIRIS: The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has decided to join hands for the first time with the cooperative societies in Nilgiris to procure vegetables directly from the small and medium farmers in the hills and auction them at the vegetable market complex near Uzhavar Shanthai in Ooty town. In this regard, the authorities have already begun renovation of a building at Rs 1.7 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, R Dhayalan, Joint Registrar of Nilgiris Cooperative Society, said the major produce of small-scale farmers across the district are beans, potatoes, carrots, and beetroots, which will be auctioned directly to the traders at this renovated building.

“Based on District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru’s instruction, we (Nilgiris Cooperative Marketing Society) are joining hands with the agriculture marketing department for this initiative. We will also urge the farmers to bring their produce directly to the auction centre. Until now, the cooperative marketing society functioning at Ooty Municipal Market has been only selling Chinese vegetables like cabbage and broccoli,” said Dhayalan.

R Suresh Babu, secretary in-charge of the Nilgiris Market Committee, said the works for the joint venture commenced three months ago and the building renovation work will be completed next month. “We conducted a meeting on Tuesday with the representatives of the Ooty Vegetable Traders Association and Farmers Producers Company and conveyed information about the marketing society’s plan.

The market complex spread over 25 cents of land can handle around 100 tonnes of vegetables at a time,” he added. The district collector along with other senior officials inspected the works on Tuesday.