Why SP suspended in hooch tragedy reinstated, asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a detailed report on all the cases registered by the police in connection with illicit liquor sales.

While hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balajibench wanted the state government to file the report with district-wise break up of cases.

The bench also questioned the reinstatement of the then superintendent of police (SP) of Kallakurichi within a month after being suspended from service due to dereliction of duty and wondered how the then district collector made a public statement that the death was not caused by consumption of illicit liquor. Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the action against the SP was revoked because all the prime accused persons were apprehended in the hooch deaths case.

Recalling that the source of supply of methanol in the Marakkanam incident was Andhra Pradesh, the AG said, in the case of Kallakurichi, the source was an industry in Madhavaram.

When the bench questioned about the plea for registering cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, State Public Prosecutor, replied that the provisions under the Act would be applicable only if the victims are from the SC/ST community and the accused persons are from other castes. The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.