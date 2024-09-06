Heavy backlash after ‘spiritual speaker’ lectures at government schools

CHENNAI: The school education department faced severe criticism after videos surfaced of a 'spiritual speaker' delivering controversial views at several government schools in Chennai on social media on Thursday.

The hashtag #Resign_AnbilMahesh trended on social media after the videos went viral remaining the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to regisn taking responsibility for the incident.

During a press meet on Friday regarding the issue, the minister said that an enquiry by a committee headed by School Education Director S Kanappan will be held and action will be taken against those responsible for the event to ensure such incidents don't happen in the future. He also added that the department will initiate police action against the spiritual speaker.

In the videos, spiritual speaker Maha Vishnu, founder of the Paramporul Foundation, stated that inequality at birth is due to one’s karma from a previous life. "If God were kind, everyone would be born equal. Why are there differences? What you did in your last birth determines what you receive in this one," he said. He also claimed that the British had systematically destroyed the Gurukulam system, leading to the loss of mantras that could bring rain, allow humans to fly, and heal the body.

One video captured a visually impaired teacher questioning the speaker about introducing religious views on a school campus. Sources said that at another session at a government school in Saidapet, Tamil teacher Sankar also challenged the speaker.

Photos of Maha Vishnu with several ministers, including Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, was also shared on social media leading to severe criticisms.

In response to the backlash, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conducted a damage-control session by addressing students at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Ashok Pillar on Friday. His talk was on the topic "Education is the Biggest Weapon to Bring Social Justice."

During his address to the students, he shared the story of Ekalavya, who was asked to sacrifice his thumb as Guru Dakshina, urging the students to think critically before accepting any view.

The minister added that the department has also asked response from a private school where students washed the legs of teachers on teachers' day.

New guidelines to regulate events in schools

Reacting to the issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he has issued orders to formulate and issue new guidelines for regulating various programmes in schools in the state so that our children, who are the future generation of the state, get progressive-scientific ideas and values.