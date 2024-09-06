Madras High Court upheld five-year jail term for ex-minister’s husband in corruption case

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has upheld the conviction and five-year jail sentence awarded to the husband of the late R Indira Kumari in connection with a case of siphoning government funds during her tenure as a minister in the 1991-96 cabinet of J Jayalalithaa. The FIR was registered by the CB-CID after DMK came to power in 1996.

A special court for MP/MLA cases in 2021 convicted Indira Kumari, her husband Babu and her assistant R Venkatakrishnan under the Prevention of Corruption Act for siphoning off Rs 15.45 lakh under the pretext of providing grants for two trusts that were purportedly running school for children with special needs.

The couple filed appeals against the judgment in the high court. During pendency of the appeal, Indira Kumari, who had by then switched over to DMK, died and hence her appeal was abated while her husband’s case was pursued.

On Thursday, Justice G Jayachandran passed orders on the appeal upholding the trial court’s order. The court rejected Babu’s contention against the alteration of charges against him by the CB-CID to include the charge of abetment.

Dismissing the appeal, the judge directed the trial court to issue a warrant and commit the appellant Babu to prison to undergo the remaining period of sentence.