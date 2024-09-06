Temple tank in Tiruchy to get new lease of life after 23 years of neglect

TIRUCHY: A decades-old temple tank of the Sri Kailasanatha temple in Varaganeri, was lying in a state of neglect for about 23 years has been restored by the volunteers.

As part of the community-driven initiative, the volunteers shelled out about Rs 40,000 to restore the tank. They now call on the authorities to remove encroachments and build a new compound wall for the rain-fed structure.

Due to lack of rain, the temple tank, once a central part of its religious activities, had dried up and turned into a garbage dump yard. Determined to restore the temple to its past glory, volunteers of Kailasanatha Temple Uzhavara Pani Seivvor Arakkattalai and the Lalapettai Appar Uzhavara Pani Kuzhu took the initiative to restore the temple tank.