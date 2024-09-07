Haryana man held in Coimbatore for online sale of sedative pills

COIMBATORE: A special team from the Enforcement Bureau Crime Investigation Department of Coimbatore city police arrested a Haryana-based drug supplier on Friday and seized 19,500 sedative pills from his possession.

The accused has been identified as R Sachin Garg (41), a native of Naraingarh in Haryana. He operated a pharmaceutical company that mostly sold sedatives and scheduled drugs. On July 16, a police team busted a drug peddling racket and arrested C Mariya (30), and her friends S Yashik Elaki (26), M Poochi Krishnan (24), and A Snetha (31) and seized 200 pills and four kilograms of ganja from them.

Mariya told police that she purchased Tapentadol - a painkiller online and sold it. Her friend Snetha was also involved in peddling. Following this, police arrested J Rizwan Suhail (24) from Sowkar Nagar at Karumbukadai and Ashik Sherif (24) from Poonga Nagar at Karumbukadai and seized 1,000 painkiller tablets for illegal sales on July 19, 2024.

Based on information received from them, police booked Garg. Tracing the network from the arrested buyers, and local suppliers, helped the police to locate the wholesale supplier.

There are three different cases booked against him in Coimbatore.

After finding his location, a team of police officials went to Haryana, arrested Garg and remanded him to prison.

V Balakrishnan, Coimbatore city Police Commissioner said, “We almost curtailed the over-the-counter sale in the city. Now we are taking efforts to stop online sales and it is one of such arrests.”

K Saravanakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City-South) and an in-charge of the Enforcement Bureau said, “He was arrested two days ago and he was brought to Coimbatore on Friday after obtaining a transit warrant from the local court in Haryana.

He supplied Tapentadol from two names Tulip Pharma and Tulip Biotech using a fake profile online. However, we suspect that he might have been manufacturing the drug on his own as well.”