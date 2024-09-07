What percentage of carts in Marina can be given to PwDs: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to inform the court within two weeks as to what percentage of the total number of smart pushcarts can be allocated for persons with disabilities (PwD) to run business on Marina Beach.

The direction was issued by a division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira on Friday while hearing a batch of petitions relating to the allotment of smart pushcarts, stalls in the fish market at Marina Loop Road and demarcation of vending zones.

The persons with disabilities had approached the court seeking allocation of 5% of the 900 pushcarts, which are going to be distributed under a beautification scheme.

Regarding the allotment of stalls in the newly constructed fish market, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the court that 356 vendors were identified and of them, 64 were issued tokens for allotment. Since a temple festival is under way in the locality, the allotment process could not be carried out, he said, adding that, however, the allotment would be completed in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the high court directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to submit a report within two weeks on the announcement of vending zones and non-vending zones in the city limits.

The court’s direction was given on a petition filed by N Rukmangathan.