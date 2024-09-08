14 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

PUDUKKOTTAI: A total of 14 fishermen from Jegathapattinam in the district were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Saturday evening for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) and fishing near Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait. Their three boats were also impounded. The arrested fishermen along with 49 others had put out to sea from Jegathapattinam around 7 am on Saturday.

The arrested fishermen are: Pradeep, Ranjith, Prabakaran and Ajith who were on a boat owned by Mahadevan; Vishwa, Anandaraj, Anandababu, Kubendran and Sekar who were on a boat owned by Senthilkumar; and Manikandan, Muthukumar, Sellathambi, Selvam and Suresh who were on a boat owned by Manikandan.Sources say the navy interrogated the fishermen at the Kankesanthurai naval base in Sri Lanka.