30 students escape lone tusker attack in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: A group of 30 students and some parents, by quickly deboarding, narrowly escaped a lone tusker that blocked their route and overturned their van on Friday evening. Officials said the van was transporting hostellers from a private school in Jawadhu Hills to their hometown in Pudur Nadu for the upcoming holidays.

The vehicle was blocked by the elephant at Vasanthapuram village near Alangayam at 7.30 pm, and the driver had promptly escorted the passengers out of the vehicle to safety. Two more persons, who were escorting the van on two-wheelers, also escaped to safety before the tusker overturned their vehicles too, officials added. Forest officials arrived at the scene shortly after the jumbo left the area, and arranged for another vehicle to transport students.