DMK govt making hollow claims on investments, jobs, alleges Anbumani

PERAMBALUR: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday claimed the DMK government is making misleading advertisements about foreign investments and job creation in Tamil Nadu. “Although the Tamil Nadu government has claimed that it has attracted more investment and created job opportunities by holding an investor conference in Tamil Nadu, investment in the state has fallen to the sixth place now from fourth place five years ago. The DMK government is making empty advertisements about foreign investments and more job opportunities in Tamil Nadu,” Anbumani said while speaking to reporters.

Referring to a row over spiritual lectures in schools, the PMK leader noted “the minds of school students should be inculcated with good feelings and thoughts”. He also demanded the state government to clarify “whether to hold local body elections for rural and urban areas separately or together.” Anbumani urged the government to “take steps to improve sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu”.