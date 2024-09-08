Inspector transferred, driver suspended for attacking farmer in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Dindigul district police transferred a police inspector and suspended a police driver for attacking a farmer for recording an interrogation in a local police station in Dindigul.

According to police sources, Mohammed Naseerudhin (55), a farmer from M Kovilur, found his cattle missing from his farmland, six months ago. He reported the incident to the local police but the cattle could not be traced. Later, he submitted a petition at the district police headquarters in Dindigul town and the petition was forwarded to Dindigul taluk police.

During the interrogation, Inspector Chandramohan found Naseerudhin's son Mohammed Usain recording in a mobile phone. He objected to recording the proceedings and attempted to take the phone from Usain. But he refused and this angered the police driver, Ubaith Rahman, who allegedly hit the father and son inside the station.

The incident was reported to the district police headquarters and District Police Superintendent Dr A Pradeep ordered the suspension of police driver Ubaith Rahman and transferred Inspector Chandramohan as part of disciplinary proceedings.