Man arrested for killing youth for proposing to his daughter in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A 55-year-old man and his two relatives were arrested for allegedly killing a youth who had proposed to his daughter in Batlagundu, Dindigul on Saturday. According to sources, Manikandan of Dindigul, along with his relatives, Ponram (34) and Ponnai (45), assaulted one P Kabilan (22) of Kunvaraiyakottai, claiming that the youth and his daughter were blood relatives, and hence cannot marry each other.

Kabilan, who was employed as a driver at Port Trust in Chennai city, allegedly fell in love with Manikandan's daughter. Claiming that Kabilan and his daughter were cousins, Manikandan objected to their relationship. On Friday night, Kabilan, who was in an inebriated state, went to the girl's house. Though Manikandan asked the youth to leave the place, Kabilan allegedly resorted to foul language and the argument soon escalated into a scuffle, sources said.

Subsequently, the youth was beaten up by Manikandan and his relatives. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot around 9 pm. Upon information, a team of police rushed to the location, and arrested Manikandan. Whereas, Ponram and Ponnai were arrested on Saturday morning, sources said. A case has been registered with the Viruveedu police, and further probe is under way.