AIADMK functionary hacked to death by unknown persons

TENKASI: A 49-year-old AIADMK district functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang while he was out for a walk near Sankarankovil on Sunday morning. The deceased, Veliappan (49) of Melaneelithanallur, was the husband of a former Melaneelithanallur panchayat union vice-chairperson, Mariselvai, and was also a government contractor.

Veliappan was out for a morning walk when he was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on the outskirts of the village. The body was sent to the government hospital in Palayamkottai for postmortem examination. Reportedly, a clash erupted between Veliappan’s group and another faction during a temple function held in the area recently. The Panavadalichatram police registered cases from both sides and a probe was under way.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasan visited the spot and conducted an investigation. The Panavadali Chatram police have registered a murder case and are investigating.