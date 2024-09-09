CJM report highlights abuse of life convict at Vellore DIG’s residence, calls for detailed probe

However, the CJM added that due to the “impact of some incident,” Sivakumar was kept in solitary confinement in one block for 81 days and another block for 14 days. The CJM said detailed enquiry is required to prove the allegations of torture inflicted on Sivakumar by Additional Superintendent of Central Prison, the jailer and others.

The CJM also noted that according to Rule 447 of Prison Manual Rules 1983, no convict shall be employed outside the walls of prison or permitted to pass out of prison for employment without the sanction of Inspector General of Prisons. According to the CJM’s report, no such proceedings of IG Prisons was shown by the prison authorities.

The proceedings of Superintendent of Central Prison produced before the CJM also permitted the services of convicts to be utilised at the fuel station and for gardening and sanitation, but not for working as “house maids” at the residence of DIG. “It is firm that there was abuse of powers in utilising the services of convicts at the residence of DIG with slavery treatment affecting the liberty of the convicts,” the CJM’s report quoted in the FIR said.

Importantly, the CJM noted that no complaints were registered at the Bagayam police station, which is the jurisdictional police station for DIG’s house, regarding the alleged theft of 4.25 lakh from her house.

Other officials included in the FIR were Jailer Arulkumaran, the DIG’s Personal Security Officer Raju, and constables Mani, Rashid, Prasanth, Raja, Thamizhselvan, Viji. Women constables Saraswathi and Selvi, and prison warders Suresh and Sethu, have also been booked.

The CJM recommended a detailed probe by an appropriate agency to bring more clarity on the treatment of convicts, including Sivakumar.

Following the inquiry, a final report was submitted as per the High Court’s directives. It was established that Sivakumar had been unlawfully employed at the DIG’s residence and was held in solitary confinement without proper authorisation. Consequently, an FIR was registered on 6th September 2024. The case has now been forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, CBCID, for further investigation, and the original FIR has been submitted to the Judicial Magistrate Court, Vellore.