Farmer tries to end life as DPC staff demand bribe in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: A farmer from Palayamkottai near Chidambaram attempted suicide alleging that the staff at the Direct Procurement Centre (DPC) in Valasakadu demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to procure his paddy. He is currently under treatment at Cuddalore District Government Medical College Hospital. The farmers’ association has called for action against the concerned staff.

According to sources, P Santoshkumar (45), a farmer who cultivated paddy on 13 acres of land, brought his produce to the DPC a week ago. His relatives alleged that the DPC officials delayed procuring the paddy and demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe. “He paid Rs 30,000, but the staff further delayed the procurement, demanding the remaining amount. Due to the delay, the paddy got drenched in the rain, and a distressed Santoshkumar attempted suicide four days ago.

Santoshkumar’s father Pattusamy said, “The DPC staff deliberately delayed procuring the paddy and demanded a bribe. This situation has affected my son to such an extent that he attempted to take his life. The state government must take immediate action against the staff responsible.”

Members of the CPM and farmers’ association visited Santoshkumar and his family. CPM state politburo member SG Rameshbabu said, “The DPC staff are demanding Rs 50 per bag of paddy, which affects farmers like Santoshkumar. Action should be taken against the staff, and his money should be returned.”

Meanwhile, Sethiyathopu police said they are inquiring into the matter but have not filed a case, as no formal complaint has been received regarding the suicide attempt.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar told TNIE, “Based on my order, an inquiry was conducted, and the three staff members of the DPC were suspended on Friday. Further investigation is underway, and additional action will be taken based on the findings. As of Sunday, the paddy brought by Santoshkumar has been procured, and payment has been settled.”

However, officials allege that Santhoshkmar was upset over other family matters and that there was delay in submitting the records which led to the subsequent delay in the procurement.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)