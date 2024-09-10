50-year-old man kills father-in-law, ends life over family dispute in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 50-year-old man shot dead his 70-year-old father-in-law over a family dispute and died by suicide at Padiyur village in Kangeyam on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar (50) and Palaniswami (70).

Police said around 20 years ago Palaniswami married off his daughter Ambika to Rajkumar. Though well off, the two were at loggerheads for several years. On Monday morning, Palaniswami was grazing cows in his farmland when Rajkumar went there in a car and shot him down with a pistol. Palaniswami died on the spot. Hearing the noise, people nearby rushed to the spot and Rajkumar fled the spot.

Even as Kangeyam police were conducting inquiries, they received information that Rajkumar had died by suicide in his house. Police sent both bodies to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Abhishek Gupta, SP of Tiruppur, said, “Rajkumar had obtained a license for the pistol. This incident happened due to a family dispute. Further investigation is on.”

(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)