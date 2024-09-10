DMK not opposed to Vijay’s conference: Udhayanidhi Stalin

MADURAI: The DMK did not oppose the conference organised by actor-turned-politician Vijay, said Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an event in Madurai on Monday.

After distributing welfare schemes worth Rs 300 crore to nearly 25,000 beneficiaries during the event, Udhayanidhi said that people have acknowledged the DMK model of governance, which led to the party and its allies winning all 40 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“This success requires the party to work even harder and enjoins it to come up with various new projects for the welfare of the people,” he said and elaborated on the various schemes brought in by late chief minister M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Free house pattas were given to over 12,000 beneficiaries and thousands of women belonging to 1,013 women SHGs were given bank loans during the event, which also saw the presence of Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, P Moorthy and others.

On the welfare schemes implemented in Madurai and southern districts, Udhayanidhi said, “Women SHGs are regularly provided training for bank credit linkage, industry production and marketing. Last year, Rs 30,000 crore worth of bank loans were provided.

This year, the target is Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore of this has been disbursed thus far. With such schemes, the women of Tamil Nadu can stand tall. In India, 42% of working women are from the state, and the reason for this is the Dravidian model of governance. The state leads on the education front and has the best curriculum.”

Udhayanidhi also met with Paralympic athlete Manoj at his residence.

He said Paralympic athletes from Tamil Nadu have performed exceptionally well in Paris, adding that medalist Mariappan will return in a couple of days and meet with the chief minister.