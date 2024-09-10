Government should probe into oppostion plaints, not reject them: EPS

SALEM: Instead of issuing outright denials, the state government should investigate into issues raised by the opposition parties and take action, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said, “The condition of government hospitals in Tamil Nadu is very poor.

For example, waste from Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital’s mortuary overflowed into public space. This news was published in media. I have already pointed out the poor condition of government hospitals. The government should investigate and take action on the issues raised by opposition parties. We point out grievances of public through reports and media. The government should improve basic facilities in hospitals.”

Further, he said, “Student hostels in Tamil Nadu are not well maintained. In particular, the Adi Dravidar student hostels are in a bad condition. The food provided in the hostels are of poor quality. We are saying all this based on the complaints given by students. The government should take steps to inspect the student hostels and address the grievances of the students. Only after a direct inspection will the Minister concerned know whether our allegations are true or not.”

Responding to a question if a key AIADMK functionary is planning to jump ship to Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, he said, “AIADMK is a huge ocean. Our party has thousands of functionaries. All are working together. A section of media and newspapers is intentionally spreading falsehood. It is condemnable.”

When talking about the Parandur airport project, he said, “The government should hold talks with the local people regarding this issue. A committee should be constituted to study the demands of the people and find a solution.”