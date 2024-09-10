Revive working group to end arrest of fishers: CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over yet another incident of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to immediately ensure the release of all fishermen and their boats under Lankan custody.

Stalin, in his letter dated September 8, said Lankan navy arrested 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai district and seized their three mechanised fishing boats on September 7. During the current year alone, as many as 350 fishermen have been arrested and 49 fishing boats impounded by Sri Lanka till September 7, which is the highest in the last six years.

“Sri Lankan courts are also imposing hefty fine on the fishermen which are way beyond their means. In my previous letter, I had already mentioned that this will inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and distress for their families,” Stalin said.

Urging Jaishankar to make immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all fishermen, Stalin requested the union minister’s intervention to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty. He also urged the union minister to initiate measures to revive the Joint Working Group without any delay to resolve the issues.