Startled by siren, five elephants beat hasty retreat from grove

COIMBATORE: Stunned by the sound emitted by a siren that was installed by a farmer, a herd of five wild elephants returned to the forest without damaging a grove at Yanaimaduvu in Dhaliyur. In an attempt to protect his crops from animals, the grove owner Manokaran fixed a siren at the entrance of his grove near Thondamuthur and it delivers sound whenever an elephant touches the fence which is connected with the entrance gate.

On Monday, the elephants panicked after hearing the siren and returned without damaging the tomatoes that were cultivated at Manokaran’s field.

In another incident, a wild elephant entered the grove at Somayanur that was owned by Rayappan at 2 am after damaging the barbed wire fence.

Though the elephant had damaged the fence, it did not raid the crop and went back inside the forest after being chased by the forest department officials. Similarly, the same elephant had damaged 10 banana trees at Somayanur.

Chandrasekar another farmer told TNIE that this is not the first time an elephant targeted a farmland because the last time an elephant came, the damage was high.