Madras High Court extends interim relief to Nilgiris resorts

CHENNAI: The owners of 35 resorts in the Nilgiris inside the notified Sigur elephant corridor got temporary reprieve from the Madras High Court as the first bench extended the interim relief against demolition by another two weeks.

On August 16, executive officers of Sholur and Masinagudi town panchayats had issued demolition notices and resort owners were asked to raze the buildings within 15 days, failing which the government will raze them and recover the cost from the owners. The demolition notices were issued based on the Supreme Court appointed three-member Sigur Plateau Elephant Inquiry Committee’s order.

When the matter came-up for hearing on Monday just before the closing bell, Acting Chief Justice D Krishna Kumar and Justice PB Balaji asked whether any clarification was obtained from the Supreme Court on the implementability of the inquiry committee order.

The resorts’ counsel Abdul Saleem said it was for the government to seek the clarification. The first bench said the additional advocate general’s earlier undertaking to the court, which said demolition of the unauthorised constructions will be kept in abeyance, will be extended for another two weeks. Meanwhile, the Hospitality Association of Masinagudi has filed a clarification petition in the Supreme Court, but the case is yet to be listed.

While government officials say the Supreme Court appointed inquiry committee was empowered to pass final orders, the resort owners argue that the inquiry committee wrongfully declared their property titles void under the TNPPF Act.