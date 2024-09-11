Protests erupt over move to construct India Reserve Battalion Building in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A wave of protests broke out in Narambai, a fishing village near Kirumampakkam, Puducherry, as villagers opposed the construction of a new building for establishing the India Reserve Battalion (IRBN) headquarters. The protests were supported by local MLA U Lakshmikandan, who joined the villagers in their efforts to block the project.
The India Reserve Battalion, which was established in 2003-2004 with the creation of 1007 posts, has long struggled to secure a dedicated facility.
Although 96 acres of land were acquired in Narambai for establishing headquarters, residences, a training center and other facilities, construction efforts were interrupted shortly after raising the battalion. Opposition from the local fishing community has repeatedly stalled the construction efforts.
The IRBN currently operates out of a multi-storeyed building at the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP) complex, sharing space with multiple other units, including the Cyber Crime unit, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), and the Police Control Room.
With the battalion playing a growing role in multifaceted duties, and plans to raise another battalion underway, the need for dedicated premises has become increasingly pressing.
After years of lying unutilised, once again efforts were taken to establish the IRBN premises of its own. IRBN Deputy Commandant B Subhash and other battalion officers arrived in Narambai on Tuesday to inspect the land and initiate preliminary work. However, their entry was blocked by over 400 protesting villagers, who hoisted black flags across the area to signify their opposition.
A heated exchange ensued between the officers and the villagers, leading to the intervention of MLA Lakshmikandan, who spoke directly with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam. Following the discussions, the battalion officers retreated without conducting the inspection.
Addressing the protesters, Lakshmikandan assured them of his support, emphasizing that the land could be repurposed for projects beneficial to the local community. He mentioned that the Chief Minister had previously announced plans to establish a marine research center on the same land, and that the site could also be used for tourism and fisheries development projects.
The MLA further pledged to work toward a permanent solution through discussions with the village panchayat, the Chief Minister, and the Home Minister.