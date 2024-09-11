Protests erupt over move to construct India Reserve Battalion Building in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A wave of protests broke out in Narambai, a fishing village near Kirumampakkam, Puducherry, as villagers opposed the construction of a new building for establishing the India Reserve Battalion (IRBN) headquarters. The protests were supported by local MLA U Lakshmikandan, who joined the villagers in their efforts to block the project.

The India Reserve Battalion, which was established in 2003-2004 with the creation of 1007 posts, has long struggled to secure a dedicated facility.

Although 96 acres of land were acquired in Narambai for establishing headquarters, residences, a training center and other facilities, construction efforts were interrupted shortly after raising the battalion. Opposition from the local fishing community has repeatedly stalled the construction efforts.