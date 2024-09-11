Thiruma’s statement on AIADMK in prohibition meet sparks poll speculation

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan’s remarks on AIADMK participating in the prohibition conference planned by its party on October 2 created a flutter on Tuesday, leading to television channels interpreting it as the party’s indication of keeping its alliance option open for 2026 Assembly elections.
However, Thirumavalavan clarified he did not speak in the electoral context, but only in the context of alcoholism, which is a major issue affecting a lot of families. He said his party would not mind working with any organisations committed to such issues, except religious or casteist forces.
Addressing a press conference earlier on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan elaborated the party’s plans for the prohibition conference in Kallakurichi, where the recent hooch tragedy killed more than 60 people. The MP said all political parties that support the policy of prohibition, including AIADMK, are welcome to participate in the conference.
After his remarks went viral, he clarified his party has not decided on inviting political parties for the conference. As of now, it has only decided to invite other independent organisations, experts and activists working to address alcoholism.
He urged the government to enact specific legislation to enforce total prohibition and provide a clear timeline for closing down liquor shops in Tamil Nadu.
He argued without the implementation of complete prohibition, various welfare measures would be ineffective.
He urged the Union government to declare prohibition a national policy under Article 47 of the Constitution. He called for financial support to states enforcing prohibition to compensate for the revenue loss from alcohol sales. “The state government must establish de-addiction and rehabilitation centres to provide proper treatment and recovery for those addicted to alcohol and drugs,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, when reporters asked Health Minister and DMK functionary Ma Subramanian on VCK leader’s remarks, he said he also welcomed the decision and said it is good that all parties should take part in the cause.
When asked about the statement of Thirumavalavan, AIADMK Advocates Wing Secretary IS Inbadurai told TNIE: “Ever since the DMK government assumed office, there have been numerous atrocities against the Dalits across the state. Perhaps, the thought that the VCK cannot remain subservient to anyone else might be lingering in his mind and by way of inviting all democratic parties to his anti-liquor conference, he wished to convey his mind to all.”