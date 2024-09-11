Thiruma’s statement on AIADMK in prohibition meet sparks poll speculation

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan’s remarks on AIADMK participating in the prohibition conference planned by its party on October 2 created a flutter on Tuesday, leading to television channels interpreting it as the party’s indication of keeping its alliance option open for 2026 Assembly elections.

However, Thirumavalavan clarified he did not speak in the electoral context, but only in the context of alcoholism, which is a major issue affecting a lot of families. He said his party would not mind working with any organisations committed to such issues, except religious or casteist forces.

Addressing a press conference earlier on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan elaborated the party’s plans for the prohibition conference in Kallakurichi, where the recent hooch tragedy killed more than 60 people. The MP said all political parties that support the policy of prohibition, including AIADMK, are welcome to participate in the conference.

After his remarks went viral, he clarified his party has not decided on inviting political parties for the conference. As of now, it has only decided to invite other independent organisations, experts and activists working to address alcoholism.

He urged the government to enact specific legislation to enforce total prohibition and provide a clear timeline for closing down liquor shops in Tamil Nadu.