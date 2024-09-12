Indigo Airlines to commence flight operations from Puducherry mid-September

PUDUCHERRY: Indigo Airlines is set to commence flight operations on the Puducherry-Hyderabad and Puducherry-Bengaluru routes sometime in November. Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its approval for the airline to commence operations from October 27 to March 30 (winter schedule), Puducherry Airport Director K Rajasekhar Reddy told TNIE. The airline representatives visited Puducherry on Wednesday to formalise the agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), he added.

Reddy said the airline indicated the commencement of operations by mid-November, and it had informed the AAI about its intention to operate ATR-72 aircraft -- a short-haul regional airliner -- on said routes.

He said the AAI has allotted land for the airline to keep ground support equipment in the Puducherry Airport. Besides, the airline has been provided with office space, ticket counter, check-in counter and other facilities for flight operations, he added.

Earlier, the airline had postponed its plans for flight operations from July 1 to the winter schedule, citing non-availability of aircraft and delays in the delivery of new aircraft. The resumption of flight services from the Puducherry Airport has been eagerly anticipated, ever since SpiceJet ceased operations on March 31.

The Puducherry government has contributed by providing airport security, fire services, and affordable aviation fuel. Indigo Airlines' entry is expected to revive flight operations from the region, providing much-needed connectivity and boosting local tourism.