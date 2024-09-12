Three bikers fall into UGD pit, CCMC says they were in inebriated state

COIMBATORE: Three people riding a bike suffered minor injuries after they fell into a pit that was dug up for a UGD project at Ondipudur on Monday. The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. CCMC officials claimed the bikers were under the influence of alcohol.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been carrying out Underground (UGD) project works in the left-out areas of Ondipudur in the city for the past few months now. Instead of the TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board, the CCMC has been carrying out the project works on its own in Ondipudur.

A stretch of the road was closed to facilitate the work and was reopened recently. However, it was not relaid and people have been voicing concerns about safety. The stretch of road from Jai Shanthi Theatre bus stop to Ondipudur flyover has turned into a dust bowl and the width has shrunk.

On Monday, three people who were riding a bike fell into the pit. A senior official from the engineering section of CCMC said, “The three motorists had consumed alcohol. They were fully drunk and riding the bike. As they were under the influence of alcohol, they lost balance. We had taken safety measures like placing barricades.”