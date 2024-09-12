TN planning BESS policy to help transition to low carbon energy system

CHENNAI: In a bid to help the state transition to low carbon energy system, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission is coming out with a policy pertaining to battery energy storage system (BESS), which captures energy from renewable and non-renewable sources and stores it in rechargeable batteries (storage devices) for later use, according to industry sources.

Shanmugasundaram Veerasamy, founder and Chief executive officer of Touch Energy Technologies, who is setting up a Rs 250 crore BESS plant in Chennai along with a foreign collaborator, said that TNERC is also coming out with a revised regulations governing Grid Interactive Solar Photo Energy Generating System along with the Battery Energy Storage System.

This would bring in a remarkable change as the state is currently dependent on pumped storage and has even come out with a new policy. Chennai, one of India's largest and most populous cities, consumes almost 13,000 GW per hour of electricity, which is 14 per cent of the total power generated and purchased by Tangedco.

Veerasamy was speaking during a roundtable discussion, which was being held to announce the second edition of Battery Show India to be held along with Renewable Energy India Expo at Greater Noida from October 3.